Nigerian lawmaker whose predecessor died in office also dies in Saudi Arabia
A Nigerian lawmaker has reportedly died in Saudi Arabia.
The lawmaker representing Bakori LGA in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Aminu Kurami, was said to have died in Saudi Arabia, where he reportedly went for Umah.
A family source disclosed that he died after a brief illness in Madinah at around 2am Nigerian time.
He left behind two wives, 11 children and three grandchildren.
Kurami was elected into Katsina State House of Assembly in a by-election conducted on October 31, 2020, following the death of his predecessor, Hon. Abdurrazak Ismail Tsiga.
According to the family source, his funeral Prayer and burial will be conducted by the authorities of Saudi Arabia.
