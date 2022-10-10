Nigerian lawmaker whose predecessor died in office also dies in Saudi Arabia

A Nigerian lawmaker has reportedly died in Saudi Arabia.

The lawmaker representing Bakori LGA in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Aminu Kurami, was said to have died in Saudi Arabia, where he reportedly went for Umah.

A family source disclosed that he died after a brief illness in Madinah at around 2am Nigerian time.

Read also:Nigerian lawmaker urges Buhari to settle ASUU with $23m Abacha loot

He left behind two wives, 11 children and three grandchildren.

Kurami was elected into Katsina State House of Assembly in a by-election conducted on October 31, 2020, following the death of his predecessor, Hon. Abdurrazak Ismail Tsiga.

According to the family source, his funeral Prayer and burial will be conducted by the authorities of Saudi Arabia.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now