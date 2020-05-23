Nigerian leaders must endeavour to do good because they’ll give account to God — PDP

Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday urged Nigerians, particularly leaders at all levels, not to lose sight of the essence of the Eid-el-Fitr and the eternal lessons of Ramadan.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, urged Nigerians to bring the lessons to bear by living in truth, selflessness, tolerance, forbearance, honesty, and transparency in all their dealings.

The party felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrations and the people to exhibit the virtues imbibed during the Ramadan fast in all aspects of life.

The PDP noted that the fervent prayers and the successful completion of the Ramadan fast pointed to the determination by the people in their ardent trust in God to overcome the vicissitudes of life both as individuals and as a nation, particularly as the nation battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement read: “The PDP stressed that leaders must, therefore, bear in mind that the positions they occupy were bestowed by the Almighty Allah for the good of the people, and that they will surely give account of their actions, particularly towards the down-trodden, the oppressed and the voiceless.

“Furthermore, our party beckons on all Nigerians to jettison all divisive tendencies that stoke acts of violence, and rekindle the spirit of love, forgiveness, reconciliation and unity needed to pull our nation out of the woods.

“The PDP urged all citizens to use the occasion to reach out and share with one another, especially the less privileged, the sick, orphans, widows and the aged at this critical time.

“The party also called on Nigerians not to drop their guards during this festive period but remain alert in observing all health safety and protection directives in the collective effort to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which would soon be a thing of the past in our nation.”

