Nigerian lecturer found dead in US apartment

A Nigerian professor with the Duquesne Catholic University in the United States, Marinus Iwuchukwu, has been found dead alongside a female friend inside an apartment in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

The Allegheny County Police said in a statement on Wednesday that Iwuchukwu and Charce Dunn died following an alleged domestic disturbance in the Thorncrest Drive, Wilkins Township apartment at about 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dunn, according to the police, was found lying dead beside Iwuchukwu after they received a call to check on the couple inside their home.

“A third party who could not reach the male resident and learned that the man had been stabbed, while a woman remained inside the residence with a weapon,” the police said in the statement.

A report by Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 said the SWAT team entered the home and found the 59-year-old professor and the 50-year-old woman dead.

“Both appeared to have sustained cuttings in their skins, and the woman sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

