Nigerian-led Cybergate Technologies launches security academy in UK. 3 other stories and a trivia

1. Nigerian-led Cybergate Technologies launches security academy in UK

A Nigerian-led tech agency, Cybergate Technologies, has announced launching an academy arm of its organization to train future cybersecurity professionals in the UK.

Jamiu Akande, founder and CEO, cybergatetech.net, confirmed the development in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

The need to reinforce and scale up numbers of security personnel, according to Jamiu, is as a result of the dramatic rise in cybercrime globally.

The cybersecurity expert and global shaper of the World Economic Forum noted that the academy seeks to familiarize trainees with the current cyber security landscape while providing adequate knowledge of relevant tools to assess and manage security protocols in information processing systems.

He said: “The vision is to build a reliable workforce that can identify cyber threats and protect the world.

“As IT experts, we must see that hackers are identified and prosecuted according to the law.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the academy’s curriculum is designed for C Level Executives, Management Professionals, Security Consultants, Security Engineers and recent graduates of cybersecurity or other IT-related courses.

The cybersecurity startup is another IT-flagship organization by a Nigerian, who has chosen to float venture in the diaspora in place of Nigeria.

2. Indian Govt reacts to Elon Musk’s Twitter ownership, set to release more IT rules

The Indian government has announced its expectation that Musk’s takeover of Twitter will comply with the country’s rules for such companies.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology made the statement on Friday adding that India’s new IT rules would be out in days.

Recall that over the past two years, the Indian authorities have tasked the company to oblige with contents such as accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state among other requirements.

“Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms,” said Chandrasekhar.

The government official revealed that new amended IT rules would also be released on Friday or Saturday after proper consultations.

3. Hub71 launches Tech Barza to facilitate access to capital for startups

Abu Dhabi-based global tech ecosystem Hub71 has on Friday launched a new platform, Tech Barza, which seeks to facilitate access to capital for startups.

This was contained in a statement from Badr Al-Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71.

As per the statement, the new platform will target regional family offices for exclusive access to Hub71’s community of almost 200 startups to accelerate deal flow in the MENA region.

Launched in 2019, the startups in the Hub71 ecosystem according to local sources, have secured over Dh3.2 billion in funding.

Commenting on the new launch, Al-Olama said:

“The private sector has a key role in shaping the next 50 years of our nation, and family offices are, without a doubt, the heartbeat of the economy.

“With the launch of Tech Barza, we will not just support the economic growth of the region, but we will also bring diversity and inclusivity to family offices, removing the misconception of crowding out, and reinforcing the mission of knowledge sharing.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the inaugural gathering of Tech Barza included family offices based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) such as Ali & Sons, Al Nowais Investments, Yas Investments, Al Tayer Group, Crescent Group, Faith Capital, The Kanoo Group, Al Fahim Group, Saif bin Darwish and more.

4. Google launches Cloud-based Blockchain Node Engine For Ethereum Developers

Tech Giant, Google has launched a cloud-based node engine service for Ethereum developers and projects.

The tech company announced in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Dubbed the “Blockchain Node Engine,” Ripples Nigeria gathered that the service will allow developers to rely on Google Cloud to deploy a new node.

“You can use a JSON-RPC service, but then you’re sharing nodes with many other customers and you do not retain configurability, such as the region within which the node is deployed or who can access your node,” James Tromans, who leads Google Cloud Platform’s Web3 product, said.

Ripples Nigeria understands that as of the time of launch, Google will only be supporting Ethereum nodes.

By Kayode Hamsat

