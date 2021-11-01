Nigerian-led startup, Heroshe, adapts tech to provide shipping services. 2 other things and a trivia

Tech
1. Nigerian-led startup, Heroshe, adapts tech to provide shipping services
Heroshe, a Nigerian-led startup, has adapted technology to provide shipping services from the US to Nigeria.
The logistics service provider company was co-founded by Chichi Ukomadu and Osinachi Okumadu, a couple based in Houston, Texas.
In 2012, Heroshe’s co-founders began the business as venture(rs) helping family and friends ship packages from the US to Nigeria.
After nearly a decade operating as a logistics service provider, Heroshe claims to have grown its user base of 40,000+ people.
The startup runs with warehouses in Lagos and Houston through the support of a dedicated product team, adapting tech to serve logistics needs of customers.
In addition, the startup manages a company blog to educate the public on the pro(s) and con(s) of the logistics ecosystem.
Tech Trivia: Which type of RAM stores data after power is turned off?
A DRAM
B SDRAM
C VRAM
D NVRAM
Answer: See end of post
2. Rwanda’s Ampersand secures $9m debt facility
Ampersand, a Rwanda-based electric motorcycle company, has announced securing a US$9 million.
The new raiser, which comes from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), is expected to expand Ampersand’s operations in Rwanda and Kenya.
The startup was launched commercially in May 2019, assembling and financing electric motorcycles that cost less to buy and operate.
According to sources familiar with the startup, its products perform better than the five million petrol motorcycle taxis in use across East Africa.
However, the core of Ampersand’s business is the network of battery swap stations and fleet of batteries it builds and operates.
Through the battery venture, Ampersand allows drivers to swap batteries faster than refilling a tank with petrol and shields vehicle buyers from the high upfront cost of a lithium battery pack.
3. Kigali-based Norrsken launches e-health challenge accelerator
Kigali-based non-profit organisation, Norrsken has launched an accelerator for e-health startups in East Africa.
The development comes in partnership with Novartis Foundation as both organisations look to support eligible startups.
In 2016, Norrsken was founded by Niklas Adalberth, one of the founders of Swedish fintech unicorn Klarna.
According to the company’s blueprint, it aims to help entrepreneurs solve the world’s greatest challenges.
On the challenge, prizes include a one-year subsidy to sit at the HealthTech Hub Africa and participation in the 2022 HealthTech Innovation Programme.
The top three selected winners will also receive US$30,000, US$20,000 and US$5,000 respectively.
Tech Trivia Answer: NVRAM
NVRAM stands for “Non-Volatile Random Access Memory.” NVRAM is a type of RAM that retains data after the host device’s power is turned off. Two common types of NVRAM include SRAM and EEPROM.
