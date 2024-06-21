Nigerian man arrested in Ghana for allegedly killing, secretly burying son

The police in Ghana have arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian man, for allegedly killing his son and burying him secretly.

According to a Ghanaian online media platform, UTV Ghana, the Nigerian known locally as ‘Oga,’ was arrested in the community of Kyekyewere in the Ashanti region of the country where he lives and does business.

UTV journalist Michael Akrofi, who narrated the incident in a video posted on X on Friday, said Oga had a history of aggression towards his family with neighbours reporting several times how he frequently beat his wife and children, while his violent behaviour went unchecked as the community feared his wrath.

“Three days ago, Oga was seen carrying his severely beaten child into a taxi. Witnesses reported that the child was taken to Suhum Hospital, where the medical staff said they were unable to treat him,” the journalist said.

“Concerned for the boy’s welfare, community members, led by Assembly Member George Oboubi, decided to follow up on the child’s condition. When questioned, Oga claimed the boy had died of malaria and was in the mortuary.

READ ALSO:Indian Police arrests suspect over murder of Nigerian man four years ago

“However, he later changed his story, admitting that he had buried the child in a public cemetery.

“Oga’s inconsistent accounts raised suspicion, prompting Oboubi to involve the police. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Oga and his wife had buried their 10-year-old son, Wisdom, without a coffin, allegedly paying and convincing cemetery workers to do so.

“The police have exhumed Wisdom’s body and arrested Oga and his wife. The motive behind the severe beating that led to the child’s death remains unclear, though it is noted that Wisdom did not attend school and was often confined to the house. The boy reportedly defied his father’s orders to stay indoors, which may have led to the fatal beating.

“The community remains in shock as investigations continue into the tragic death of Wisdom,” Akrofi said.

https://twitter.com/utvghana/status/1804073359350591941?t=LRydRkl7RrUW_iJgeviEpQ&s=19

