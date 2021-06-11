Nigerian man in US kills wife, mother-in-law, commits suicide | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Nigerian man in US kills wife, mother-in-law, commits suicide
A 34-year-old Nigerian man, Udoamaka Nwamu, has reportedly committed suicide after killing his estranged wife and her mother in the United States.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Nwamu, a resident of Gerogia, who recently separated from his wife, Khaliya, 24, had invaded his in-laws’ home, killing his ex-wife and mother-in-law, then taking his own life on Sunday morning.
A police report states that Nwamu forced his way into the home near Long Lake Drive in Douglasville by firing a handgun into the front and back of the home.
“When Deputies arrived, they were met with gunfire from inside the home,” Douglas County Sheriff, Tim Pounds stated in a press release on Thursday.
“The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team and a trained hostage negotiator responded on the scene as deputies took cover.
READ ALSO: Soldier reportedly commits suicide after killing customs officer
“During the course of the negotiations with Udoamaka, a single gunshot was heard and the S.E.R.T team immediately made entry into the home,” Pounds said.
The Sheriff added that Deputies found Nwamu dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while Kaliyah and her 46-year-old mother, Nikita Green, were identified as deceased by officials.
By Isaac Dachen
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....