News
Nigerian man reportedly dies aboard Doha-bound flight
A Nigerian man has reportedly died aboard an Indigo flight bound for Doha, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing at the Karachi International Airport in Pakistan.
According to a statement by the airline on Monday, the 60-year-old Nigerian identified only as Abdullah, dead mid-flight and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical staff.
Read also:Father of four arrested with 20.75kg black liquid cocaine at Abuja airport
The statement added that the
the pilot of the flight 6E-1736 requested permission to make an emergency landing when the Nigerian passenger on board felt unwell, his health quickly worsened, and he died mid-air.
“We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones.
“We’re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities,” the Indigo statement said.
