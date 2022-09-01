Nigerian military airstrikes take out 49 terrorists in Sambisa Forest camps

The spokesman of the Spokesman of the Nigerian Army Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, has confirmed the elimination of at least 49 Boko Haram terrorists in three camps in their Sambisa Forest hideouts in Borno State.

Onyeuko who disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday while briefing journalists on the activities of the military in the fight against terrorism in the past one week, said the airstrikes were coordinated by the Air Task Force component of the Operation Hadin Kai between August 30 and 31, 2022, at the terrorist camps located at Gargash, Minna, and Gazuwa, all in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

The DHQ spokesman said the component, using Air Force Tucano jets, targeted a moving truck of the terrorists in Gargash, killing all its occupants on August 30.

He added that that the “combat aircraft took another turn attacking targets at another location in Minna, scoring crucial hits on the hideouts leading to the neutralization of several Boko Haram fighters while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“On August 31, another air strike was conducted in Gazuwa after intelligence surveillance revealed a large presence of Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters engaging in some sort of transactions.

“The ATF, therefore, detailed its fighter jets to attack the two locations, killing scores of the terrorist and destroying their equipment, some of which was seen engulfed in flames.

“On the same day, about 29 terrorists were neutralised in Gazuwa; one truck with four fighters killed in Gargash, while 16 other fighters met their waterloo in Minna.

“The Nigeria Air Force, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its offensives against the terrorists in the Northeast,” Onyeuko added.

