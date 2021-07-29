Nigerian military claims troops killed 42 Boko Haram insurgents, bandits in north

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) claimed on Thursday troops have killed at least 42 Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the northern part of the country.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the troops also arrested 41 suspected criminals and rescued 93 abducted victims during operations that lasted two weeks in the North-East, North-West and North-Central parts of the country.

According to him, troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 16 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and arrested 29 others in the North-East during the period.

He added that troops also rescued 40 civilians in the area.

Onyeuko stressed that the successes were achieved through several land and air operations which include robust clearance, ambush and road piquet activities.

He said: “Cumulatively, the operations led to the neutralisation of 16 BHT/ISWAPs as well as arrest of 29 of them, while 40 civilians were rescued.

“BHT and their families, five female adults and 12 children were arrested at FOB Mayanti and Darajamel on July 15.

“Troops also recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun, four AK-47 rifles, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one belt containing 296 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, accessories for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) among other items.”

The defence spokesman also revealed that the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the North- West killed at least 14 bandits, arrested 24 others and rescued 36 victims in different locations in the region.

He said the troops also delivered one of the victims of a baby during one of the encounters.

Onyeuko added: “A total of seven AK-47 rifles, six motorcycles, assorted military and police uniforms, six vehicles and four machetes among other items were recovered within the period.

“Also, a total of 24 criminal elements were intercepted and arrested, including 16 bandits’ informants/collaborators and an impostor by the name Faisal Saidu who paraded himself as Lance Corporal Saidu Abubakar.

“Furthermore, a total of 223 rustled livestock were recovered during the period.”

