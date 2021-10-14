News
Nigerian military confirms ISWAP leader, Al-Barnawi’s death
The Nigerian military on Thursday confirmed the death of the leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abu Musab al-Barnawi.
The Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor, confirmed the jihadists’ commander’s death to journalists in Abuja.
However, he was silent on how the ISWAP leader died.
Irabor said: “I can authoritatively confirm to you that al-Barnawi is dead. It is as simple as that. He is dead and remained dead.”
READ ALSO:Dreaded ISWAP leader, Al-Barnawi, reportedly killed
But ISWAP has not confirmed the death of al-Barnawi, who was the son of the late founder of the Boko Haram sect, Mohammed Yusuf.
Yusuf was killed by police in Maiduguri in September 2009.
Since ISWAP split from Boko Haram in 2016, the group has become a dominant force in Nigeria’s jihad war that had killed tens of thousands since 2009.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...