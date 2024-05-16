News
Nigerian military declares Nigerien, Halilu Buzu, wanted for terrorism
The Defence Headquarters has declared a Niger Republic national, Halilu Buzu, wanted for terrorising Zamfara and other territories in Nigeria.
The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.
Buba said the notorious suspected terrorist settled in Subbubu Forest in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara.
He added that Buzu had a camp for illegal gold mining in Kawayi, Anka LGA, and had lots of boys working for him.
According to him, the terrorist is also a prominent cattle rustler.
The spokesman revealed that Buzu’s group killed 19 villagers at Farar Kasa last week.
He said: “He is a High Value Target and we hereby declare him wanted.
“Furthermore, he is a major arms supplier, trusted by arms dealers supplying arms from Libya.
“We have been on his trail and whenever we close in on him, he bolts across the border into the Republic of Niger for refuge.
“At this time, we are through appropriate channels calling on the Nigerien authorities, regional and international bodies to support in effecting his arrest to hold him accountable for his atrocities.”
