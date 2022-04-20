Nigerian military, Ebubeagu behind attacks, killings in Imo – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday accused the Nigerian military and the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, of masterminding the attacks and killings in Imo State.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group accused the military operatives of conducting a house-to- house search and killing innocent citizens just because they were considered pro-Biafran agitators.

IPOB insisted that the activities of the military and Ebubeagu were being financed by politicians and their collaborators.

It lamented that people of Orlu and its environs are currently under siege and total pressure to leave their ancestral lands because of the Federal Government and its security agencies.

IPOB urged the international community, Amnesty International, and human rights watch organisations across the world to prevail on the federal government and its security agencies to leave the South-East.

Imo State has witnessed an upsurge of criminals’ activities in the last few weeks with the killings and destruction of public and private properties in the state.

The statement read: “Our people are under severe attack and torture anywhere they are seen. We are dying every day and night and the world looked the other way.

“They should stop feeding lies to the public, Nigeria’s joint security forces, especially the army and police did not clash with unknown gunmen, ESN or civilians, instead, soldiers invaded Orlu and Obowo LGAs and its environs, burnt 17 innocent citizens alive and destroyed properties.”

