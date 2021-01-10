Nigerian military kills 28 Boko Haram fighters in Yobe

The Nigerian military on Saturday killed 28 suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Gujba town, Gujba local government area of Yobe state.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, however, said a soldier was killed and another one wounded in the operation.

He added that the wounded soldier has been evacuated to a military hospital for treatment.

Onyeuko said: “The latest encounter with the marauding Boko Haram criminals occurred on January 9, 2021, at Gujba local government area of Yobe State where the gallant troops identified and encircled a Boko Haram ambush site.

“The troops from HQ Sector 2 who were led by the Commander Sector 2 and later reinforced by troops from 27 TF Buni Gari and Special Forces Training School Buni Yadi tactically out-manoeuvered the criminals and engaged them with superior firepower resulting in high casualty on side of the terrorists.

READ ALSO: Nigerian military destroys Boko Haram settlement, kills several terrorists in Borno

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 28 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“In the same vein, one Boko Haram gun truck was destroyed with its occupants while another gun truck was captured from the fleeing criminals. Other equipments captured from the criminals include two Anti- Aircraft Guns, 13 AK 47 rifles, four extra magazines, and a vulcanizing machine.”

Join the conversation

Opinions