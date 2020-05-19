Nigerian military no longer capable of saving people from bandits —APC Senator

Ibrahim Gobir, a Senator of the All Progressives Congress representing Sokoto East Senatorial District has cast aspersions on the Nigerian military by claiming that it was no longer capable of saving people from bandits.

The Senator made the claim on Tuesday on the floor of the Senate while seconding the motion moved by the Deputy Chief Whip, Sabi Abdullahi, on the order given by President Muhammadu Buhari, to Nigerian soldiers to flush out bandits from some states in the country.

According to Senator Gobir, his people now rely on foreign soldiers from Niger Republic to ward off the attacks of bandits whenever the hoodlums struck as Nigerian troops are usually no were to be found during attacks.

He said, “There is no protection for my people in the Sokoto East Senatorial District because of the incessant attacks of the bandits.

“At least 300 people have either been killed or kidnapped in the last three months while over 5,780 cows valued at N2.5bn had been stolen.

“We are even appealing to the Federal Government through the Senate for reparation.

“We now rely on the Nigerien Army that is helping us since our Nigerian soldiers have abandoned us.

“When we call the Nigerian Army whose personnel are a few kilometres away, we won’t get an instant response but the Nigerien soldiers, who are in about five kilometres away, will quickly move in and ward off the intruders.

“At the moment, the Nigerians in Sokoto East are relocating to Niger Republic because they are no longer safe in Nigeria,” Senator Gobir added.

