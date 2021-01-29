Nigerian military reclaimed Boko Haram occupied territories under my supervision – Olonisakin

The former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin (retd.), said on Friday the Nigerian military reclaimed all the territories occupied by Boko Haram insurgents under his supervision.

Olonisakin, who stated this while handing over to his successor, Major Gen. Lucky Irabor, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, said the DHQ has improved the operational capacity, logistics, and welfare of officers and men of the country armed forces.

Olonisakin, who was appointed as CDS by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, retired from service alongside three other military heads this week.

The other ex-service chiefs are – Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Chief of Army Staff), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Chief of Naval Staff) and Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

He said: “We all could recall that at the inception of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Boko Haram terrorist group held sway in parts of the North-East Nigeria, where the sect occupied 20 out of 26 local government areas in Borno State.

“Our immediate challenge on the assumption of office was to flush out the Boko Haram and restore Nigeria’s sovereignty over these occupied territories. Gratefully, with the support of the political leadership and indeed all Nigerians, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, under my leadership was able to reclaim all territories that were then under the control of the Boko Haram.”

The ex-CDS expressed happiness at the choice of his successor, saying Gen. Irabor is familiar with the security challenges having previously served as Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force and most recently as Chief of Training and Operations at the DHQ.

“There couldn’t have been a better choice of a seasoned senior officer who will hit the ground running as the Chief of Defence Staff,” Olonisakin added.

