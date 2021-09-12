News
Nigerian military rejects pictures, videos on alleged mass burial in Zamfara
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday dismissed pictures and videos in circulation showing how bodies of people purportedly killed by troops were dumped in mass graves in Zamfara State.
The Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, who reacted to the emergence of a picture titled: “Alhamdullilahi Zamfara Secure” and other gory videos on social media via a statement in Abuja, said the materials were purported to have emanated from the ongoing military operations in the North-West and North-Central parts of the country.
He described the claim as false and malicious, adding that the pictures and videos had no link whatsoever with the ongoing military operations in the two regions.
READ ALSO: Zamfara govt intercepts bandits’ food, fuel suppliers
Sawyerr said: “However, it is true that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are presently conducting successful military operations against bandits and kidnappers in line with their constitutional roles.
“These operations are conducted in strict compliance with the rules of armed conflicts, utmost professional manner, strict adherence to rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights and dignity.
“The viral pictures being circulated have nothing in common with the ongoing operations.
“This callous action of linking ongoing operations with falsehood is deliberate and thus seeks to tarnish the good image and reputation of the Armed Forces.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...