Nigerian military rejects pictures, videos on alleged mass burial in Zamfara

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday dismissed pictures and videos in circulation showing how bodies of people purportedly killed by troops were dumped in mass graves in Zamfara State.

The Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, who reacted to the emergence of a picture titled: “Alhamdullilahi Zamfara Secure” and other gory videos on social media via a statement in Abuja, said the materials were purported to have emanated from the ongoing military operations in the North-West and North-Central parts of the country.

He described the claim as false and malicious, adding that the pictures and videos had no link whatsoever with the ongoing military operations in the two regions.

Sawyerr said: “However, it is true that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are presently conducting successful military operations against bandits and kidnappers in line with their constitutional roles.

“These operations are conducted in strict compliance with the rules of armed conflicts, utmost professional manner, strict adherence to rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights and dignity.

“The viral pictures being circulated have nothing in common with the ongoing operations.

“This callous action of linking ongoing operations with falsehood is deliberate and thus seeks to tarnish the good image and reputation of the Armed Forces.”

