Politics
‘Nigerian military reviewing operational engagements in troubled areas,’ says defence chief, Irabor
The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, said on Friday, the Nigerian Armed Forces is currently reviewing its operational engagements in troubled areas of the country.
Irabor, according to a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, disclosed this during a security meeting with military veterans in Asaba, Delta State.
He said: “We are going to leverage the success and benefit to improve on security and safety of lives and properties.
“The operational engagements of DELTA SAFE which is in synergy with other internal security arrangement are impacting on the peculiar security challenges which are illegal oil bunkering, piracy, among others.
READ ALSO: Defence HQ issues warning against misinformation in wake of NDA attack
“The security disposition in the South-South region will continue to get better.”
The CDS said the military would engage critical stakeholders including royal fathers on efforts at addressing the country’s security challenges.
Irabor added: “There is a non-kinetic approach which forms part of the engagement that is focused on the holistic solutions to the challenges in the Niger Delta region.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...