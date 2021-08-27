‘Nigerian military reviewing operational engagements in troubled areas,’ says defence chief, Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, said on Friday, the Nigerian Armed Forces is currently reviewing its operational engagements in troubled areas of the country.

Irabor, according to a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Sawyerr, disclosed this during a security meeting with military veterans in Asaba, Delta State.

He said: “We are going to leverage the success and benefit to improve on security and safety of lives and properties.

“The operational engagements of DELTA SAFE which is in synergy with other internal security arrangement are impacting on the peculiar security challenges which are illegal oil bunkering, piracy, among others.

“The security disposition in the South-South region will continue to get better.”

The CDS said the military would engage critical stakeholders including royal fathers on efforts at addressing the country’s security challenges.

Irabor added: “There is a non-kinetic approach which forms part of the engagement that is focused on the holistic solutions to the challenges in the Niger Delta region.”

