Nigerian military to discharge disgruntled, unmotivated officers, soldiers

The Nigerian military on Wednesday ordered the immediate discharge of disgruntled and unmotivated officers and soldiers.

The order was contained in a memo dated 26 May 2022, and titled, “Retirement of Disgruntled and Unmotivated Personnel’ and quoted by PR Nigeria.

In the memo issued by MB Nagenu, a Rear Admiral, on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Leo Irabor, the unmotivated officers were found wanting in the patriotism required of military officers.

The CDS lamented that some military personnel had been completely overcome by greed.

Irabor said: “In view of the above, deployments of such personnel do not benefit the Services and are in fact counter-productive.

“Consequently, on the identification of disgruntled or unmotivated personnel Services are advised to take steps to compulsorily discharge or retire such personnel in line with extant laws, instead of deployment.

“Anything to the contrary portends negative perception for not only his team but also the entire Armed Forces.

“Such negativities also erode the morale of the fighting troops and overall efficiency of the Armed Forces.

“The point must not be lost that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a well-structured organization with requisite departments and branches to deal with all issues, administrative or otherwise.

“Hence, no personnel would be retired or made to exit Service without rigorous administrative processes and procedures being exhausted.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is a highly professional institution. For it to carry out its constitutional roles efficiently, the Armed Forces depends on and emphasizss loyalty, discipline, integrity and self-sacrifice, amongst other core values.”

