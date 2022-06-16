Nigerian military warns politicians against inciting violence in 2023

The Nigerian military on Thursday cautioned politicians against inciting violence during the 2023 general elections.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, who made the call during the military operational briefing in Abuja, also warned that any political thug caught during the elections would be severely dealt with.

Irabor said: “We are going towards a season that every one of us has been desiring, the desire to have peaceful electioneering campaigns and then elections.

“Please do not think that it is just the responsibility of the government, it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that we have a peaceful electioneering period so that every one of us will have a country that we will be proud of.

“If we don’t have a country, then, there will be no appointive positions to aspire for. So, the most important thing regarding this election that is coming is that we must be men and women that conduct ourselves peacefully.

“For anyone who is looking forward to being elected, he must do it within the ambit of the provisions of the law. Because we will not in any way, stand aside and see those who perpetrate violence all because they are looking for political offices, appointive offices.

“Nigeria remains a nation that must live in peace, desire to live in peace, and Nigerians deserve to live in peace. And so, we will not allow criminals amongst those or if it is like thugs that might have made themselves available for anyone to use, we will not allow it.”

