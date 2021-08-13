Politics
Nigerian Mission in London closed as officials test positive for Covid-19
The Nigerian Mission in London, United Kingdom, has been shut for 10 days as two of its officials tested positive for covid-19 on Thursday.
One of the Nigerian officials had gone to the UK Home Office for a meeting where a test revealed his status, which prompted the testing of other staff of the Mission resulting in another positive case.
Following the incident, the Mission in line with the COVID-19 regulation and need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, said it will close down for the next 10 days, to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.
In a statement on Thursday titled, ‘Closure of Nigerian High Commission, London,’ the Mission said, “This afternoon, the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.
Read also: Nigerian arrested after vandalizing vehicles at high commission in London over passport
“At the entrance, Covid test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to COVID-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative will also isolate for the next 10 days.
“In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the Mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive.
“In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.
“While the High Commission regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused, we solicit the cooperation of the general public.”
