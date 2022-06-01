Nigerian model Faith Morey curses ‘thief’ who stole her $15,000 bracelet

Renowned model and Nollywood actress, Faith Morey has cursed a thief who she claimed stole her $15,000 (N6,228,000) bracelet.

Faith Morey who recently confirmed the split from her American husband, Randy Morey, after being allegedly involved with Davido’s father, took to Instastories to disclose that her $15,000 bracelet was snatched from her at a friend’s surprise party.

Read also: Actress Ini Edo explains how motherhood has changed her

Though livid at the incident, the American model and mom of one expressed gratitude to God for not allowing the occurrence to lead to any loss of life.

She wrote:

“Whoever has my bracelet, I hope that’s all the money u make in 5 years.

And folks, let’s be thankful for each day we go out & wake up in our beds, not the hospital.”

She continued, “It would have been worst. It will cost money since it’s the RR. My life & my brother’s important”

Read her post below.

Listen to her speak in the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/moreyfaith/2850236973397743926/

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now