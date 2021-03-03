Nigerian mum begs for N1m reward after her son tattooed 'Bobrisky' on his body (Video) | Ripples Nigeria

Video of a Nigerian mother seeking financial aid from the transvestite, Bobrisky has been making the rounds on social media.

The mother and her son, who tattooed Bobrisky’s name on his body were urging the popular transvestite to compensate them with at least N1 million.

This is coming following the announcement of a bountiful reward to fans of the controversial crossdresser who tattoo his face or hand on their body.

In the video making rounds on social media, the young mother could be seen pleading with Bobrisky to select her son amongst those he plans to reward for inking their body for him.

Here is what she said;

“Hey Bobrisky, Good morning ma. Please, my son will come with you ooo…Please help my son ooo…My son draws you in his hand. God will bless you ma, mama. Long life and prosperity ma. ”

