Nigerian music producer, Masterkraft, drags Headies Award organizers for ignoring him

Nigerian music producer, Masterkraft has called out the organizers of the Nigerian award show, Headies Academy for persistently failing to acknowledge his projects.

Maskerkraft whose real name is Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke shared a series of tweets on his Twitter platform on Monday morning to air his grievances after the recently concluded 15th edition of the Headies Award ceremony in Atlanta, United States of America on Sunday.

“And while I can, I have been a blessing to this Naija music industry for years and will forever be a legend to anybody who chooses to be excellent, exceptional, and special in the music space of this continent. And while the @The_Headies have chosen to ignore me for years, I will never give up or quit!” he wrote in a series of tweets on Monday.

And while I can … I have been a blessing to this Naija music industry for years and will forever be a legend to anybody who chooses to be excellent , exceptional and special in the music space of this continent …. And while the @The_Headies have chose to ignore me for years … — MaSterkRaft Of life (@masterkraft_) September 5, 2022

Masterkraft stated that despite several hits he has produced for Nigerian music big shots, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, David, and Olamide, the Headies has denied him proper recognition.

He, however, congratulated Sarz, his colleague, who won the Producer of the year award on Sunday.

“I’m gonna forever leave this world a legend and a blessing to many!!! Every single year I come through and I carry @2niteFlavour @phynofino @wizkidayo @davido @burnaboy @Olamide and as many as I have been blessed to work with on my back, and I’m still not recognized for whatever reasons best known to the headies. It’s crazy!

“Congrats to my Hommie, @beatsbysarz, for winning producer of the year after one billion years of being a co-genius as myself! We move! It’s all love! I’m gonna be here for a long time y’all and expect the best! I was gonna say f**k u Headies, but again lemme keep it cool !!!! God is the greatest !!!! Thanks, @BankyW @kennyogungbe,” he wrote.

We move !!!!! It’s all love !!!! I’m gonna be here for a long time y’all and expect the best !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! I was gonna say fuck u headies but again lemme keep it cool !!!! God is the greatest !!!! Thanks @BankyW @kennyogungbe ❤️ — MaSterkRaft Of life (@masterkraft_) September 5, 2022

While he did not emerge as the winner, Masterkraft was nominated as Headies’ street-hop artiste of the year for his song, Indomie, in 2016. He was nominated producer of the year in the same edition but lost to Legendary Beatz.

