Naira Watch
Nigerian Naira appreciates again at official market
For the second day running the value of Nigerian currency increased amid low demand for the US dollar.
Checks show that the Naira appreciated against the United States Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) and the Peer-2-Peer (P2P) windows of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Wednesday.
In the I&E market, which caters to the FX needs of business owners, the domestic currency gained 33 Kobo or 0.07 percent to close at N461.17/$1 compared with the exchange rate of N461.50/$1 on Tuesday.
Low transactions in the spot market helped the local currency gain strength yesterday as the turnover stood at $55.52 million, 25.6 percent or $19.06 million lower than the $74.58 million carried out in the preceding session.
READ ALSO:Naira sells at N461.50 to a dollar official rate
Equally, in the P2P arm of the FX market, the domestic currency appreciated against its American pair by N1 yesterday to settle at N760/$1, in contrast to the N761/$1 it was traded a day earlier.
Also, in the black market, the Nigerian currency closed stronger than the US Dollar by N1 to trade at N749/$1 compared with Tuesday’s exchange rate of N750/$1.
However, in the interbank window, the domestic currency weakened against the Pound Sterling by N2.47 to close at N557.87/£1 versus N555.40/£1, and against the Euro, it gained 96 Kobo to end the day at N495.36/€1 versus Tuesday’s N496.32/€1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...