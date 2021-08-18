Metro
Nigerian Navy arrests four stowaways in Lagos
The Nigerian Navy has arrested four suspected stowaways in Lagos.
The Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested by the Navy patrol team onboard MT RIVER SHINER vessel at Lagos anchorage.
He said the team observed suspicious movements of a wooden boat around vessel, conducted a search and found the suspects inside the ship’s propeller.
Mohammed said: “The NNS BEECROFT patrol team discovered during the investigation that the stowaways had come from different parts of the country to Lagos in search of jobs.
“The suspects claimed that they lived with a friend at Sagbo Koji community, an island settlement on Sea school channel-Apapa channel, on arrival in Lagos.
“Additionally, they confessed that it was at Sagbo Koji community that they heard about stowaway missions and decided to travel to Europe.
“The suspects have been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for further investigation and prosecution.”
