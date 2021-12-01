Connect with us

Metro

Nigerian Navy arrests stowaways in Lagos

Published

19 seconds ago

on

The Nigerian Navy has arrested five stowaways caught onboard a vessel in Lagos.

The Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, said the stowaways were arrested on Tuesday onboard the MT CHEMSTRANS BALTIC vessel at Lagos anchorage.

He added that the suspects had been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Mohammed said: “Findings during the interrogation revealed that MT CHEMSTRANS BALTIC was Europe-bound.

“The suspects had gained illegal access to the ship but were caught by the crew and handed over to NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team during routine Harbour patrol.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian Navy arrests two vessels, 25 crew members with suspected stolen crude oil

The Navy commander said that the stowaways were between the ages of 23 years and 27 years, and hailed from different parts of the country.

He added: “The suspects confessed that they travelled to Lagos with the intention of leaving the country for Europe in search of greener pasture before they were apprehended.”

He advised Nigerians to always follow due process of migration to avoid being sanctioned and commended the NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team for the arrest.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

9 + 18 =

Investigations

Investigations8 hours ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story

This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
Investigations1 week ago

SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders

The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...