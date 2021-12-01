Nigerian Navy arrests stowaways in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has arrested five stowaways caught onboard a vessel in Lagos.

The Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, said the stowaways were arrested on Tuesday onboard the MT CHEMSTRANS BALTIC vessel at Lagos anchorage.

He added that the suspects had been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Mohammed said: “Findings during the interrogation revealed that MT CHEMSTRANS BALTIC was Europe-bound.

“The suspects had gained illegal access to the ship but were caught by the crew and handed over to NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team during routine Harbour patrol.”

The Navy commander said that the stowaways were between the ages of 23 years and 27 years, and hailed from different parts of the country.

He added: “The suspects confessed that they travelled to Lagos with the intention of leaving the country for Europe in search of greener pasture before they were apprehended.”

He advised Nigerians to always follow due process of migration to avoid being sanctioned and commended the NNS BEECROFT’s patrol team for the arrest.

