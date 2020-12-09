Nigerian Navy declares 43 ‘deserters’ wanted

The Nigerian Navy on Wednesday declared 43 personnel wanted for desertion.

In a circular issued by the Navy Headquarters in Abuja, the force requested members of the public with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the deserters to report at the nearest naval facility or other security posts in the country.

The circular also contained the names and photographs of the affected naval personnel.

The deserters are – L.O Chiegboka (SVC NN/3764. Ship: NOP Lake Chad), O.S. Itodo (SVC 5872F. Ship: NNH Warri), Anthony E.S. (SVC 18870. Ship: NNS Delta), Yusuf A. (SVC X15018. Ship: NNS PATHFINDER) Brown I.E (SVC X15545. Ship: NNH Warri) and Adiele S.C (SVC X15782. Ship: NNS SOROH).

Others are Armstrong K, (SVC 7553. Ship: NNS PATHFINDER), Hassan A. (SVC X7542. Ship NNS PATHFINDER) and Osazuwa G (SVC X15831. Ship: NHQ) among others.

READ AlSO: Nigerian Navy arrests 41, recovers looted items in Lagos

The Navy authorities also directed all personnel with information on the whereabouts of the missing persons to arrest them “or risked being treated as an accomplice.”

Sources in the Navy told journalists that the personnel who are serving in the Navy Vessels on foreign missions reportedly absconded when their ships berthed in Europe.

The circular read: “Above are the Nigerian Navy personnel who have deserted from Service recently.

“Accordingly, you are pleased requested to assist in providing useful information that will lead to their arrest or you may apprehend any one of them when seen and handover to the nearest Nigerian Navy base or security station.”

Join the conversation

Opinions