Nigerian Navy discloses whereabout of comedian Cute Abiola

The Nigerian Navy has published statement on its official Instagram platform to debunk claims that one of its personnel who is also a popular comedian, Abdulgafar Abiola popularly known as Cute Abiola, was missing.

On Tuesday, November 16, Cute Abiola‘s colleague in the entertainment industry, Mr. Macaroni raised the alarm over claims that Cute Abiola was missing and called for help to find him.

In a statement released during the early hours of today, Wednesday, November 17, Suleman Dahun on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, the Nigerian Navy said contrary to reports, the comedian was in custody for breaching the Armed forces social media policy.

Read the statement below.

