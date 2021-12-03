Nigerian Navy frees Comedian, Cute Abiola, after two weeks in detention

The Nigerian Navy has released popular Nigerian comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad, better known as Cute Abiola from detention.

Commodore Suleman Dahun, the Naval spokesperson, confirmed his release on Friday.

On Tuesday, November 16, Cute Abiola‘s colleague in the entertainment industry, Mr. Macaroni raised the alarm over claims that Cute Abiola was missing and called for help to find him.

However, a statement released by the Nigerian Navy soon after, revealed that Cute Abiola was being detained for posting a video of himself in military uniform on social media, an act which violates the armed forces’ social media policy.

Dahun mentioned that Cute Abiola failed to show up when asked to explain himself but only returned after the expiration of his leave on November 15, 2021, and was put behind bars the same day.

He confirmed that Cute Abiola is no longer in naval detention as he has been released to serve his punishment.

By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

