Metro
Nigerian Navy intercepts 1,209 bags of smuggled rice, arrests three suspects in Calabar
The Nigerian Navy Ship Victory (NNSV) has arrested three suspects with 1,209 bags of illegally smuggled parboiled rice along the waterways in Calabar, Cross River.
The suspects – Humble Edet, Christian Adebayo, and Balle Philip – were arrested by NNSV personnel on patrol at 2 nautical miles in Calabar.
The Commander of NNSV, Commodore Chiedozie Okehie, who disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Calabar, said the suspects were arrested for conveying smuggled items into the country.
He said: “These suspects were arrested with a wooden boat laden with 1,209 bags of foreign parboiled rice at 2 nautical miles, South-East of the Calabar fairway buoy.
“The suspects were arrested on September 11, 2021. We are handing over the suspects and the rice to officials of the Nigeria Customs Service.
READ ALSO: Navy confiscates four trucks used for illegal bunkering in Lagos
“From our interrogation, the suspects were smuggling in the items from Cameroon to Nigeria.
“I want to advise those involved in this illegal business to embrace genuine means of business and livelihood because the navy is fully out to ensure that such illicit act is stopped.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...