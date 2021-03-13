Nigerian Navy redeploys 60 Rear Admirals, 123 Commodores, 74 others | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
Nigerian Navy redeploys 60 Rear Admirals, 123 Commodores, 74 others
The Nigerian Navy on Saturday redeployed 257 senior officers.
The Nigerian Navy spokesman, Suleman Dahun, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said those affected by the exercise include 60 rear admirals, 123 commodores and 74 captains.
According to him, the former Navy Secretary, Rear Admiral Francis Isaac, has been appointed Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters while the ex-Group Managing Director of Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited, Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, is now the Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters.
Rear Admiral Danjuma Dogonyaro has been appointed the Admiral Superintendent, the Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Lagos, while Rear Admiral Taiye Imam is now the Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters.
The statement read: “Rear Admiral Elkanah Jaiyeola was reappointed Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and Rear Admiral Baribuma Kole has also been reappointed Director, Foreign Liaison Directorate.
“Rear Admiral Jatau Luka has been moved from Defence Intelligence Agency to Defence Headquarters as Director of Education while Rear Admiral Raimi Mohammed, formerly Director at the Defence Headquarters resumes as Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters.
“Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa has been reappointed Coordinator, Counter-terrorism Centre at the Office of the National Security Adviser while Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya, formerly Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters is now the Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters.
“Rear Admiral Idowu Yusuf, formerly Director of Plans, Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Transformation. Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal, formerly Chief of Naval Standards and Safety, resumes as Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, Lagos, while Rear Admiral Othaniel Filafa has been reappointed Director, Veteran Affairs, Naval Headquarters.
“Rear Admiral Abdullahi Adamu has also been appointed Chief of Defence Administration, Defence Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Oladele Daji resumes as Commandant, National Defence College from Headquarters Western Naval Command where he was the Flag Officer Commanding.
“Rear Admiral Maurice Eno, formerly Director at Defence Headquarters moves to Navy Holdings Limited as Group Managing Director; Rear Admiral Williams Kayode was reappointed the Chief of Defence Space Administration, Defence Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Christian Ezekobe has been appointed as Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters.
“The reorganization also affected Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu, formerly the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Training Command who is now appointed Chief of Defence Civil-Military Cooperation and Rear Admiral Akano Adesope who resumes as Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies from Nigerian Defence Academy.
“Rear Admiral Kennedy Egbuchulam has been moved from Naval Headquarters to Central Naval Command as Flag Officer Commanding, and Rear Admiral Nnamdi Muogilim has been reappointed as Director of Equipment, Standardization and Harmonization, Defence Headquarters.”
