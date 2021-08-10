Metro
Nigerian Navy rescues 12 crew members of capsized vessel
The Nigerian Navy has rescued 12 crew members of a capsized fishing vessel, “Lady Barbara,” belonging to SEABLESS Fishing Company Limited.
The Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the crew members were rescued on August 5.
He said: “The Search and Rescue Operation was conducted following a distress call put across to the Base.
“In response to the distress call, the patrol team of the Base, in collaboration with some personnel of the Nigerian Customs Service, swung into action.
“This led to the rescue of 12 out of the 13 crew members onboard the vessel at the entrance to the Lagos Harbour and a search for the missing sailor is still ongoing.”
Mohammed blamed the accident on engine failure and heavy waves on the ocean.
He added that the timely intervention of the navy personnel saved the lives of the crew members.
The commander added: “The Nigerian Navy, in conjunction with the company and other relevant agencies are conducting necessary investigations to unravel why the vessel capsized.
“The rescued crew members have since been handed over to the representatives of SEABLESS Fishing Company Limited, Mr. Affa Azeez, and they are undergoing medical treatment.”
