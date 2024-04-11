Metro
Nigerian Navy to investigate death of civilian staff
The Nigerian Navy says it has commenced an investigation into how one of its civilian staff members, Mr Ifeanyi Onumaegbu, died.
The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla made this announcement in Lagos on Thursday.
He explained that Onumaegbu died at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, NNRH, Ojo, Lagos, where he worked.
He further noted that the deceased was a civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence attached to the Laboratory Department of the NNRH since 2009.
”The navy is deeply saddened by the demise of Mr Ifeanyi Onumaegbu and the circumstances surrounding his death.
”On March 31, he was found lifeless in his office at NNRH.
“A preliminary investigation revealed that on March 26, the deceased was involved in an altercation with a civilian lady and some NN personnel in Navy Town Barracks,” he said.
Ogalla said that all suspected personnel and the civilian lady involved in the previous altercation had been identified and “are currently under close custody”.
He also said that NN had facilitated the movement of the deceased’s body to a reputable government hospital in Lagos based on the request of the family for an autopsy.
“The NN further wishes to assure his family and the public that all necessary measures are being taken to unravel the cause of his death.
“Any person found culpable would be prosecuted according to extant laws,” he promised.
