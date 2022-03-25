Nigerian OAP Fada Kane reveals he is not the biological father of his two children

Nigerian On Air Personality, Kanedrick Kingsley Agwu popularly known as Fada Kane, has revealed on his Facebook platform that he recently discovered that he is not the biological father of his two children after over 20 years.

The Calabar-based media personality took to social media on Friday, March 25, to publish court affidavits as well as details of the DNA test confirming that he is not the biological father of the children as alleged by his ex girlfriend, Mary-Ann Efa.

“This is to inform the general public that I, Kanedrick Kingsley Agwu popularly known as Fada Kane is not the biological father of Anthonia Duke and Paul Duke as alleged by one Miss MarryAnn Efa Duke,” the broadcaster with FAD93.1 FM wrote.

“Attached here are the copies of DNA and court affidavit to further ascertain my claims. MaryAnn Efa and her family are free to contest the DNA results through the court where I too can legally file for damages for such allegations.”

Equally, Fada Kane had on March 18, revealed that he was only 16 when his ex-girlfriend alleged that he was responsible for her pregnancy.

“As soon as my mum heard “I am pregnant for your son”…wahala set. I was just 16! At 17 I was already an alleged father of 2 and that was the beginning of this movie. I was thrown out from the house, pained and shamed by families and friends. Stay tune for the rest of the story.” he wrote.

Read the documents below.

