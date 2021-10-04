Entertainment
Nigerian OAP, Matilda Duncan diagnosed with peritonitis
Nigerian on-air personality, Matilda Duncan has urged her followers to say a word of prayer for her after she was diagnosed with peritonitis.
Peritonitis refers to the swelling and redness of the lining of the abdomen, often caused by an infection from a burst appendix or a hole in the bowel.
Matilda, who is a sister to Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan, took to her Instagram page on Monday to reveal her diagnosis, as she shared a picture of herself at the hospital.
The radio show host with Classic FM wrote;
“The Devil is trying to pause my celebration, #Stillhelies #STILLiStand.
“After 19 hours of the most excruciating pain, they finally put down their report. “Theirs not Mine”
#Peritonitis. I finally get a minute to check on you all. Well! Here’s my update. Please, Keep Me in your prayers, that’s all I ask.”
Matilda shared this diagnosis two days after she and her siblings celebrated their father, Prof. Thomas Duncan, who turned 90 on Saturday.
