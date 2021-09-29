Entertainment
Nigerian OAP, Nedu, denies his kids were forcefully taken from his ex-wife
Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel better known as OAP Nedu has denied reports that his children were forcefully taken away from his estranged wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri.
The Nigerian on-air personality revealed in a statement that his wife’s claim were false and should be disregarded.
On Tuesday, September 28, Nedu’s wife, Uzoamaka claimed that Nedu in conjunction with the Nigerian police took her children away from her. The media personality has stated otherwise.
Read also: Uzoamaka Ohiri, OAP Nedu’s estranged wife, reportedly invited for questioning by Police
In a statement released on his Instagram page, Nedu stated that it was a unanimous decision by both parties to have the children stay with him.
He also stated that he was tired of how messy the rift with his ex-wife had gotten. He also advised his ex-wife and her family to stop granting interviews about the situation.
Read the statement below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...