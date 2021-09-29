Nigerian OAP, Nedu, denies his kids were forcefully taken from his ex-wife

Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel better known as OAP Nedu has denied reports that his children were forcefully taken away from his estranged wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri.

The Nigerian on-air personality revealed in a statement that his wife’s claim were false and should be disregarded.

On Tuesday, September 28, Nedu’s wife, Uzoamaka claimed that Nedu in conjunction with the Nigerian police took her children away from her. The media personality has stated otherwise.

Read also: Uzoamaka Ohiri, OAP Nedu’s estranged wife, reportedly invited for questioning by Police

In a statement released on his Instagram page, Nedu stated that it was a unanimous decision by both parties to have the children stay with him.

He also stated that he was tired of how messy the rift with his ex-wife had gotten. He also advised his ex-wife and her family to stop granting interviews about the situation.

Read the statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions