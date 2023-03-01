Nigerian oil companies flared N362.9bn gas in 2022

Nigerian oil companies flared 224.9 billion standard cubic feet (SCF) volume of gas worth $787.2 million or N362.9 billion in the 12 months of 2022.

This is according to data released by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA).

The volume of gas flared in 2022, is 13.6 percent decrease when compared to 260.3 billion SCF of gas flared in the 12-month period of 2021 which was worth $911.0 million (N420.007 billion) recorded in 2021.

NOSDRA further stated that the offending oil firms were also expected to pay penalties of $449.8 million, about N207.376 billion, to the coffers of the federal government in 2022 compared with penalties of $520.6 million (N240.017 billion) expected to be paid in 2021.

The environment agency also stated that the volume of gas flared in 2022 was equivalent to carbon dioxide emissions of 11.9 million tonnes, in contrast to 13.8 million tonnes in 2021, while the gas flared in 2022 was capable of generating 22,500 gigawatts hour of electricity (GWh) versus 26,000 GWh in 2021.

Breakdown shows that in January, February, March, April, May, and June 2022, 19.143 billion SCF, 14.044 billion SCF, 10.488 billion SCF, 6.633 billion SCF, 8.715 billion SCF, and 4.875 billion SCF of gas were flared respectively; while 5.676 billion SCF, 5.381 billion SCF, 3.342 billion SCF, 6.847 billion SCF and 13.039 billion SCF of gas were flared in July, August, September, October, November, and December.

Furthermore, NOSDRA disclosed that in the onshore oil space alone, Shell Nigeria flared 58.5 billion SCF of gas, valued at $204.8 million (N94.42 billion), and was liable to penalties payment of $117 million (N53.94 billion).

The flares were recorded from Shell Nigeria’s Oil Mining Leases (OML) 05, 11, 13, 14, 17, 18, 20, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 35, 39, 40, 43 and 46, among others; while offshore, Shell flared 5.8 billion SCF of gas from OML 79 and Oil Prospecting License 212.

In addition, gas flares were recorded at Chevron Nigeria’s OML 49, 90 and 95; Mobil Producing Nigeria’s OML 67, 70, and 104, Addax’s OPL 98, 118 and 225; Nigerian Agip Oil’s OPL 316 and OML 61; Elf Petroleum Nigeria’s OML 56; and Esso E&P’s OPL 209, among others.

