Nigerian Paralympians get heroic welcome from Dare, Amokachi

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare and the Special Assistant on Sports to President Buhari, Daniel Amokachi led the rousing welcome for the first batch of Paralympians who returned home from Tokyo, Japan.

The athletes, mainly the powerlifters, arrived in Lagos Thursday afternoon aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight to the warm welcome of the Minister, Daniel Amokachi, as well as an appreciable number of journalists and supporters.

At the short reception held at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Sunday Dare and Daniel Amokachi praised the athletes for giving their best and doing the nation proud.

The Sports Minister would also commend the triumphant Paralympians for competing fairly and holding their own against some of the best Paralympians in the world.

Dare said: “You have done us proud. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is happy with you. Nigerians are happy with you and all we can say now to all of you is ‘thank you’.

“It is not just about the colour of medals around your necks. Whether you have a medal round your necks or not. You have demonstrated that you have great abilities inspite of your challenges.

“You should also be happy and proud of yourselves. You broke records, set some new world records, received standing ovations many times and held your own against the best and kept your heads up,” Dare concluded.

Team Nigeria have won seven medals so far – three gold, three bronze and one silver medal – at the games billed to end on Sunday.

