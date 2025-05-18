Nigerian pastor departs South Africa amid legal uproar, deportation orders

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso, recently acquitted of multiple rape and human trafficking charges, has left South Africa under a cloud of controversy, even as prosecutors move to appeal the ruling that set him free.

Omotoso, 66, who leads the Jesus Dominion International Church with headquarters in Durban and branches in Nigeria and Israel, was spotted at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday. Dressed in a grey hoodie and sunglasses, he was seen speaking with an immigration official, according to footage aired by state broadcaster SABC and Newsroom Afrika.

The exact time of his departure was not confirmed, but South Africa’s transport ministry clarified that Omotoso did not require special clearance to exit the country.

His departure follows a storm of public outrage over his acquittal last month on 32 serious charges, including rape, sexual exploitation, and human trafficking. Omotoso had spent eight years in custody awaiting trial—a case that has captivated South African media and sparked national debate.

Despite the court ruling in his favor, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced its intention to challenge the outcome. “The NPA takes the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful appeal despite the complexities of the legal process,” the agency stated earlier this week.

Prosecutors have also confirmed they are launching an internal investigation into the team that handled the high-profile case, following strong criticism from the trial judge, who blamed prosecutorial missteps for the failure to secure a conviction.

In a new twist, Omotoso was rearrested on May 10—this time on immigration-related charges. Authorities indicated he was subject to deportation following the conclusion of his criminal trial. However, a magistrates’ court later ruled that he could not be held longer than 48 hours without formal charges and ordered his release.

As Omotoso heads back to Nigeria, the legal and public scrutiny surrounding his case appears far from over, with prosecutors pressing ahead with plans for a legal appeal and renewed attention on the administration of justice in cases involving sexual violence.

