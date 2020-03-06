Nigerian pastor gets 34 years prison sentence for r*pe, indecent assault in UK

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian pastor, Michael Oluronbi, was on Friday jailed 34 years for a catalogue of rape and s*xual abuse against children and adults over two decades.

Oluronbi, 60, was convicted on 24- count charge of r*pe, indecent assault and s*xual assault at a trial that ended in January.

His wife, Juliana, 58, was jailed 11 years after being found guilty on three- count charge of aiding and abetting rape after helping arrange some of the terminations.

Described by his victims as “controlling,” the Nigerian was arrested when one of those he abused came forward. He was detained by police last year at Birmingham airport on his way to the West African country.

A judge at the Birmingham Crown Court in central England said the convict carried out “one of the worst cases of sexual abuse” against children to come to court.

Judge Sarah Buckingham called Oluronbi “arrogant, selfish and vain,” adding: “you abused your position of trust.

“They (his victims) trusted you like God…. In my judgment, your offending must be one of the worst cases of s*xual abuse of multiple children to come before the courts.”

According to witnesses, some of the offences were carried out after he convinced some of his victims to take part in “spiritual bathing,” which he said would “cleanse” them of evil spirits.

The court heard that some of his young female victims became pregnant several times.

But Oluronbi, a trained pharmacist, took them to abortion clinics to hide his crimes.

