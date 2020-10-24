Nigerian physicians, professionals in diaspora condemn Lekki shooting, donate to victims

Nigerian physicians and professionals of the diaspora have condemned the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 by soldiers.

The groups under the aegis of Swift Nigeria and Nigerian Physicians Advocacy Group (NPAG) described the day as one of shock and heartbreak,

They also condemned the violence that greeted the shooting, leading to the destruction of both government and private properties and looting by hoodlums hiding under the the #EndSARS protests.

While calling on government to protect the rights of citizens to peaceful protest and immediately implement the five demands of the protesters, the groups said they will be donating N1 million for the treatment of the injured and to also provide succour to the families of those who were killed during the unfortunate incident.

The statement reads: “October 20, 2020 will forever be remembered in Nigerian history as a day of shock and heartbreak. It will be remembered as a day when armed military personnel shot and killed unarmed youths as they were engaged in a peaceful protest to end police brutality.

“We strongly condemn the brutal shooting of unarmed Nigerian protesters (#ENDSARS) and the unnecessary destruction of property by unidentified people masquerading as members of the peaceful protest. Our brothers, sisters, daughters, and sons were gunned down because they dared to demand for police reforms and ask that their voices be heard. They dared to demand that they live in a nation free from police

brutality and corruption.

“Our respective organizations stand in solidarity with the demands of the protesters to end police brutality through #ENDSARS. We call on the Federal and State governments to restore law and order through peaceful measures and to develop infrastructure that protects the inherent rights of every Nigerian citizen. These rights include right to life, liberty, and security of person. In line with their work, the Federal Government must:

“1. Protect the rights of the people to peacefully protest.

“2. Immediately implement the 5 for 5 agenda which was presented to the President.

“As part of our efforts to support those who have been injured, we will donate the sum of N1,000,000 to the victims of the tragic events of October 20, 2020. These funds will be used to help pay medical bills as well as offer support to families who have lost their loved ones. The funds will be disbursed through End SARS Response (@endsarsresponse). Those that have been put in power to protect us have failed us.

“We refuse to be ruled rather than led and we will continue to fight for justice. May all those who lost their lives at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020 rest in peace. We will not fail them.”

