Nigerian pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

A Nigerian pilgrim, Hajiya Aisha Ahmad, died in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board, Alhaji Idris Al-Makura, disclosed this to journalists in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

He said Ahmed who hailed from Keffi Local Government Area of the state died after a brief illness.

He added that the deceased had no record of ailment before leaving Nigeria.

Al-Makura said: “The deceased had no medical history as at the time of departure to the Holy Land and we are together in Madinah. The pilgrim took ill two days ago.

“She was first taken to the National Hajj Commission’s Hospital in Makkah and later transferred to the King Abdulaziz Hospital where she passed on. The family was duly informed of the death.

“We sent the family a video recording of the process of her death confirmation, to the funeral rites and finally, the burial.”

