News
Nigerian pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia
A Nigerian pilgrim, Hajiya Aisha Ahmad, died in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
The Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board, Alhaji Idris Al-Makura, disclosed this to journalists in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
He said Ahmed who hailed from Keffi Local Government Area of the state died after a brief illness.
He added that the deceased had no record of ailment before leaving Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Drug: 2 Nigerian pilgrims in trouble in Saudi Arabia
Al-Makura said: “The deceased had no medical history as at the time of departure to the Holy Land and we are together in Madinah. The pilgrim took ill two days ago.
“She was first taken to the National Hajj Commission’s Hospital in Makkah and later transferred to the King Abdulaziz Hospital where she passed on. The family was duly informed of the death.
“We sent the family a video recording of the process of her death confirmation, to the funeral rites and finally, the burial.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...