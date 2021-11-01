Nigerian player Troost Ekong says he is inspired by Fela, Burna Boy

Nigerian international footballer, William Troost-Ekong has disclosed that he is inspired by Afrobeats icon Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Grammy award winner Burna Boy.

Speaking on Black History Month via the official website of his football club, Watford, Troost-Ekong mentioned that he draws inspiration from the renowned African figures.

Specifically, the Black History Month is a special month (October) set aside to amplify the work of black people and recognise their achievements in society.

According to Ekong, he’s inspired by the messages in Burna Boy’s songs.

READ ALSO: Troost-Ekong relishes reunion with ‘big brother’ Ighalo

“His music inspires me, maybe like a modern-day Fela because he also has very strong messages in his music and I love what he stands for. He has a great connection with the UK and coming from Nigerian heritage, he’s someone I can relate to.” he said.

On Fela, who is regarded as the pioneer of Afrobeat, The Dutch-born defender said:

“I love what he stands for, it’s individualism and also the great music he makes, all of his songs, the messages, the life lessons, so anyone who hasn’t heard Fela’s music I would definitely recommend it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now