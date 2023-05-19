Nigerian police replies Seun Kuti’s lawyers over complaints of handcuffing singer after arrest

The Nigerian Police Force has replied to the lawyers representing Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti over complaints of taking the singer’s photos and placing a handcuff on him after his arrest.

Recall that Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, the counsel representing Seun Kuti in a statement issued on Monday faulted the decision by the police saying it is illegal to do so.

According to Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, it is illegal to take the singer’s photos and place a handcuff on him as it constitutes a violation of Section 5 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

The lawyer added that Section 5 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law prohibits any form of parade of criminal suspects in Nigeria and also argued that Seun Kuti is presumed innocent until the contrary is proved by the State.

However, the Head of Chamber of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Simon Lough, in a statement released on Thursday, May 18, said that no law prohibits the use of handcuffs to restrain a suspect.

Lough said; ‘’It has become imperative to correct some misrepresentations being circulated on social media solely to garner sympathy from the public and to divert attention from the fact in issue.

‘‘First of all, there is no law that prohibits the use of handcuffs to restrain a suspect, especially a suspect that has shown tendency of violence like Seun Kuti that has already shown acts of violence by attacking and slapping a police officer in uniform and even threatening his wife in the process.

‘‘Secondly, section 10(4) of Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State allows the taking of photographs of suspects arrested for identification and record purpose. Seun Kuti was not paraded as erroneously alleged by his lawyers. It was his photograph, fingerprints, name and address that were taken as provided for in the law.

‘‘The Nigeria Police hereby assures the public and all law abiding Nigerians that the Force will not engage in media trial of the case but would carry out investigation in line with the law, professionalism and international best practices.

‘‘The Nigeria Police equally appeals to the defence team of Seun Kuti to desist from engaging in media trial/defence of their client and allow the judicial process take its full course. The Nigeria Police reiterate its adherence to the rule of law and the protection of rights and liberties of the citizens,’’ he concluded.

