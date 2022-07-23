Business
Nigerian port traffic manager, TTP, disowns chief operating officer as crisis rocks firm
The company managing traffic in Nigerian seaports, Transit Truck Park Limited (TTP) has denied reports of a shake-up in its management two weeks after a face-off with the Truck Union Council of Maritime Transport Unions Association (COMTUA).
COMTUA had accused TTP of extortion through unauthorised tolls at the port and threatened the company with a lawsuit.
It, however, dropped the case after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemi Saraki, waded into the matter.
TTP is a company managing port traffic in Apapa and Tincan Island through its electronic call-up system, Eto.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the management of TTP accused the Chief Operating Officer, Temidayo Adeboye, of trying to force a change of leadership in the company.
TTP described Adeboye, who is also a Non-Executive Director, as an impostor, and insisted that Jama Onwubuariri remains the company’s Managing Director.
The company insisted that no lawful process for a change in directors or management has been initiated.
“TTP wishes to officially inform the public that its co-founder, Mr. Jama Onwubuariri remains the Managing Director of the company and that no lawful process for a change in directors or management has been initiated. The entire board of directors of the Company as filed and certified at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja, remains intact.”
