Nigerian port traffic manager, TTP, disowns chief operating officer as crisis rocks firm

The company managing traffic in Nigerian seaports, Transit Truck Park Limited (TTP) has denied reports of a shake-up in its management two weeks after a face-off with the Truck Union Council of Maritime Transport Unions Association (COMTUA).

COMTUA had accused TTP of extortion through unauthorised tolls at the port and threatened the company with a lawsuit.

It, however, dropped the case after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemi Saraki, waded into the matter.

TTP is a company managing port traffic in Apapa and Tincan Island through its electronic call-up system, Eto.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the management of TTP accused the Chief Operating Officer, Temidayo Adeboye, of trying to force a change of leadership in the company.

TTP described Adeboye, who is also a Non-Executive Director, as an impostor, and insisted that Jama Onwubuariri remains the company’s Managing Director.

The company insisted that no lawful process for a change in directors or management has been initiated.

“TTP wishes to officially inform the public that its co-founder, Mr. Jama Onwubuariri remains the Managing Director of the company and that no lawful process for a change in directors or management has been initiated. The entire board of directors of the Company as filed and certified at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja, remains intact.”

