Nigerian rapper arrested over killing of fellow citizen in South Africa

A Nigerian rapper identified as Nicholas Ebanehita Ogbeifun has been arrested over the alleged murder of another Nigerian simply known as Ajence in Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to reports gathered by Ripples Nigeria, the assailant, Nicholas also known as Nico Dorja, who is a graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) reportedly shot Ajence on Monday, January 3, at a petrol station on Central Avenue, in the Kempton Park area, Gauteng.

Reports further revealed that a police chase followed and an incessant shootout took place leading to the demise of two other Nigerians while three others, including Nicholas, were arrested.

Nicholas is said to be an alleged member of the Neo Black Movement of Africa also known as Black Axe.

Spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Grace Langa said Nicholas, John Ohami, and Jeda Quadri appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Ajence.

The suspect, and other defendants are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Thursday, January 13, 2022, for a bail application.

