Nigerian rapper/lawyer, Falz, inks first set of tattoos | Ripples Nigeria

Falz The Bahd Guy has joined the rank of Nigerian artists who have engraved their body parts with tattoos.

He paid tribute to his family members with a collection of tattoos on his body.

Until his recently acquired body artwork, the Nigerian rapper stood out as one of the few artistes without tattoos or piercings which has since become a norm amongst celebrities.

Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz is renowned for his versatility and creativity not only as an artiste, but also as a movie actor and TV personality. The rapper is also a lawyer and a social activist.

Read also: Don Jazzy regrets not signing Teni, Falz, Simi, reveals he never wanted Davido

On Tuesday, April 6, the 30-year-old rapper stated in his Instagram post that the aim and objective of his tattoo collection are to share his story with the world.

Collaborating with a tattoo artist in Lagos State, Falz, the son of the Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, and Funmi Falana designed the faces of his parents on his left arm.

He also designed a throwback photo of himself and his two sisters in his underarm.

Sharing the video of the artworks on social media, the elated rapper captioned his videos;

I told you this summer will be dangerous!

Linked up with the sickestttt tattoo artist in Lagos & we have started telling my story!!

Watch the rapper flaunt his tattoos below.

Join the conversation

Opinions