Nigerian rapper, YQ, narrates how reckless driver almost took his life

Nigerian rapper, Yakubu Jubril, better known as YQ has narrated how a reckless driver almost took his life.

The recording artiste who is currently recuperating at the hospital recounted how the action transpired in an Instagram post.

He wrote;

“This aggressive driver drove way above the speed limit and hit my car from the back in a twinkle of an eye, I hit my head and chest on the steering wheel.”

“I was unconscious for a while, but thank God for the quick response by the paramedics. I’m on painkillers for some days. But am still here and hope to get back on my feet in a bit. Thank y’all for your concern and prayers. Am grateful. 🙏🏽❤️”

The rapper was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, June 23 after an emergency call was made.

By Adekunle Fajana

