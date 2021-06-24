Entertainment
Nigerian rapper, YQ, narrates how reckless driver almost took his life
Nigerian rapper, Yakubu Jubril, better known as YQ has narrated how a reckless driver almost took his life.
The recording artiste who is currently recuperating at the hospital recounted how the action transpired in an Instagram post.
He wrote;
“This aggressive driver drove way above the speed limit and hit my car from the back in a twinkle of an eye, I hit my head and chest on the steering wheel.”
READ ALSO: Singer YQ hospitalized in US
“I was unconscious for a while, but thank God for the quick response by the paramedics. I’m on painkillers for some days. But am still here and hope to get back on my feet in a bit. Thank y’all for your concern and prayers. Am grateful. 🙏🏽❤️”
The rapper was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, June 23 after an emergency call was made.
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....