Entertainment
Nigerian reality tv star, KiddWaya engages partner
Nigerian reality star, KiddWaya whose real name is Terseer Waya has engaged his Caucasian partner.
In a video shared on Instagram, media personality, Daddy Freeze, revealed that the former Big Brother Naija housemate and his fiance are showing their fans how to love.
In the video, KiddWaya and his lover were seen in a fancy restaurant, dining.
Kiddwaya kissed her, informing friends he will be bringing her to Nigeria soon.
Watch the video below.
Equally, KiddWaya is the son of billionaire, Terry Waya.
The Nigerian reality star and billionaire heir was in a relationship with former Big Brother Naija contestant, Erica Nlewedim during their time in the competition. They have remained one of the most interesting couples in the history of the show.
