Nigerian reality tv star, KiddWaya engages partner

Nigerian reality star, KiddWaya whose real name is Terseer Waya has engaged his Caucasian partner.

In a video shared on Instagram, media personality, Daddy Freeze, revealed that the former Big Brother Naija housemate and his fiance are showing their fans how to love.

Read also:Reality tv star, KiddWaya suggests how Nigeria can move forward

In the video, KiddWaya and his lover were seen in a fancy restaurant, dining.

Kiddwaya kissed her, informing friends he will be bringing her to Nigeria soon.

Watch the video below.

Equally, KiddWaya is the son of billionaire, Terry Waya.

The Nigerian reality star and billionaire heir was in a relationship with former Big Brother Naija contestant, Erica Nlewedim during their time in the competition. They have remained one of the most interesting couples in the history of the show.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now